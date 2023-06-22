20,313 Shares in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

