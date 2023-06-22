Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

