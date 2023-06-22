Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 222.5% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

