4,750 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.4% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 15,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,848,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

PVH Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

