Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Decreased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,790 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,407 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 610.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 832,907 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 79.90%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

