Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 647 iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN alerts:

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Performance

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.