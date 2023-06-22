Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

