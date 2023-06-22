Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $442,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $75.93.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.