Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

EUFN opened at $18.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

