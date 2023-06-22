Worth Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $161,000.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $9.86.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

