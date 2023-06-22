Worth Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 389.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA AUSF opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $32.29.
Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Profile
The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.
