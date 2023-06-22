Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

