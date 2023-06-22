Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $275.62 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $195.77 and a 52 week high of $336.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.