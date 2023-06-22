Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 88,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

