Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $154.46 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

