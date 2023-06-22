NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Lowered to $31.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 1.0 %

NI stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.