DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.
In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
