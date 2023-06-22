DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

