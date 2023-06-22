Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.31.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 665.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,347 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 85,109 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,853,785 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,676,000 after acquiring an additional 55,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

