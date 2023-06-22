Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1,691.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

