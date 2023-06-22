JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Increased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

