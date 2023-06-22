Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.