HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $557,000.

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

LGH stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Company Profile

The HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 500 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between US large-cap stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the US equity market. LGH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

