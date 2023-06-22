Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 402.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

