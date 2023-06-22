Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 215 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $230.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

