Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of VAMO opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $28.07.

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

