Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $2,079,000. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 30,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.