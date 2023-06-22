Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,230 Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSFD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSFD opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.