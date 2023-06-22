Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:WEIX)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:WEIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WEIX opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF Company Profile

The Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF (WEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides inverse exposure to near-term CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) futures resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month.

