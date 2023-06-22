Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RYE opened at $66.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.