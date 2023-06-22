Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.72. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

