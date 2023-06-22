Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,039.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DMLP opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.07% and a return on equity of 73.63%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.47%.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.