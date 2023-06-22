Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 825 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian purchased 1,920 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160 in the last 90 days. 57.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.