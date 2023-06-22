Worth Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.