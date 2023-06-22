Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $115.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

