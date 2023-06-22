Worth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

