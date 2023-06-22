Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,930 ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

