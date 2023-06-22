Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 4,354 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

