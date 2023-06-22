Private Trust Co. NA Sells 699 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.44. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

