Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,691,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SCHA opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
