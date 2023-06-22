PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 419683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

PetroNeft Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.32. The company has a market cap of £909,500.00, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

About PetroNeft Resources

(Get Rating)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.