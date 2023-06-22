Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 3617652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Petrel Resources Stock Up 5.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.35.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
