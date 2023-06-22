Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $585.00

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 585 ($7.49) and last traded at GBX 542 ($6.94), with a volume of 21002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562.50 ($7.20).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 560.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 540.40. The stock has a market cap of £76.87 million, a PE ratio of 763.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8,194.44%.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

