Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE) Director Sells C$12,080.00 in Stock

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Rating) Director Mary Lois Little sold 10,000 shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$12,080.00.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 19.3 %
CVE:PE opened at C$1.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Pure Energy Minerals Limited has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$53.16 million, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.63.
About Pure Energy Minerals
