Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE) Director Sells C$12,080.00 in Stock

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Rating) Director Mary Lois Little sold 10,000 shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$12,080.00.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 19.3 %

CVE:PE opened at C$1.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Pure Energy Minerals Limited has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$53.16 million, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

