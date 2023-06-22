Sondrel (LON:SND) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.97

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.97 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 65.03 ($0.83), with a volume of 286213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).
Sondrel Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.15. The stock has a market cap of £64.98 million and a PE ratio of -1,116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
About Sondrel
Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Why These 2 Pizza Stocks May Be About to Rise
- PayPal Stock is Down 80% from Highs: Buying Opportunity?
- PepsiCo Stock is Recharged and Ready to Rise
- These 2 Retail Stocks: Analysts Say, “Buy the Dip!”
- Five stocks we like better than Sondrel
Receive News & Ratings for Sondrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sondrel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.