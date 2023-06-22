Sondrel (LON:SND) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.97

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.97 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 65.03 ($0.83), with a volume of 286213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.15. The stock has a market cap of £64.98 million and a PE ratio of -1,116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

