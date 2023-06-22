Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Director Thomas Murray Fyles Buys 5,000 Shares

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Murray Fyles purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $13,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

