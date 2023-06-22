Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.80

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.80 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68.40 ($0.88), with a volume of 2690396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.80 ($0.80).

Vertu Motors Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £235.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 977.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.70. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Insider Transactions at Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors Company Profile

In other news, insider Robert Forrester bought 2,943 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £1,795.23 ($2,297.16). Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.