Michael Allen Leal Sells 1,300 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Allen Leal sold 1,300 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.11, for a total transaction of C$13,144.82.

Shares of MRE opened at C$13.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.63 and a 52 week high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). Martinrea International had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2789116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRE. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

