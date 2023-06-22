Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Sells $11,572.25 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 1,025 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $11,572.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,904.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $240.98 million, a P/E ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATR. StockNews.com started coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 74,508 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

