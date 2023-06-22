ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Down 6.8%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.60. 203,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 699,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock acquired 5,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,316.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,751,892 shares of company stock worth $21,138,103. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $188,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $156,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth $68,000.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

