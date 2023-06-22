Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Tammi R. Salazar Sells 187 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $10,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 53.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

